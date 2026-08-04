Centre shifts cotton strategy from crop protection to productivity, eyes 50 kg/hectare annual yield gain

India's cotton productivity has remained well below the global average of 833 kg per hectare despite having the world's largest area under cotton cultivation. Under the ₹5,659 crore Cotton Productivity Mission (Kapas Kanti), the Centre aims to raise average cotton productivity from 428 kg per hectare in FY26 to 755 kg per hectare by FY31 through phased annual improvements of at least 50 kg per hectare.