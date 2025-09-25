Mint Explainer | How India plans to fight the menace of counterfeit seeds
Vijay C Roy 5 min read 25 Sept 2025, 04:58 pm IST
Summary
The sale of uncertified seeds is causing significant losses to farmers, leading to crop failures while also putting the reputation of GI-tagged crops at risk. Mint explains why seed traceability is becoming critical for India
India’s prized basmati rice and other GI-tagged crop varieties face a new kind of threat—not from pests or climate but from counterfeit seeds. Seeds not approved by the agriculture ministry are being illegally distributed to farmers over the past few years, undermining the integrity of India’s protected varieties and putting the reputation of GI-tagged or geographical indication-tagged crops at risk.
