Yellow Revolution 2.0: Inside India’s ₹11,000-crore bet on domestic palm oil

For Kishor Yelati, a farmer from Chintampalle village in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district, choosing oil palm was not an easy decision. When he decided to plant the crop on roughly 4.8 hectares of ancestral land, doubts were aplenty. But the prospect of relatively stable returns, along with India’s growing dependence on imported edible oils, persuaded him to take the plunge.
Oil palm, however, has a long gestation period—about four years. To keep his farm financially viable during this period, Yelati turned to intercropping. He grew maize during the first two years and groundnut in the third. With the palms now yielding, he grows cocoa alongside oil palm and earns about ₹1.2–1.7 lakh per hectare, excluding expenses.
A similar story is unfolding in neighbouring East Godavari district. Gopal Krishna Reddy of Anaparthi village brought 24.3 hectares under oil palm and earns more than ₹1.2 lakh a hectare. During the three-year gestation period, he grew maize and vegetables to generate interim income.
“The tree bears fruit for two decades, and for farmers it means a steady income,” Reddy said.
Reddy estimates that in the last five years, around 4,050 hectares in the district have shifted to oil-palm cultivation, reflecting growing farmer interest in the crop. They have sensed a long-term income opportunity.
Now, well beyond the traditional strongholds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, newer states in the North-East—Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh—have also begun large-scale plantation programmes.
The Yellow Revolution 2.0 is on the cards. The first one, launched 1986–87, aimed at increasing the production of nine edible oilseed crops: mustard, groundnut, soybean, sunflower, sesame, safflower, niger, linseed, and castor. The total production of these crops subsequently experienced a boost, growing from 12.6 million tonnes (mt) during the launch year to an estimated 43.06 mt in the 2025–26. Nonetheless, this production growth did not keep pace with population growth and the massive increase in consumption demand from India’s food industry.