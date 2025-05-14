India eyes bumper basmati crop as short-duration variety acreage set to rise 10%
SummaryWith shorter crop cycles and export rewards, short-duration basmati varieties are changing India’s rice landscape and could tip total acreage past 3 million hectares this season.
NEW DELHI : India is set to solidify its status as the world’s largest basmati rice producer, with the acreage under short-duration basmati varieties expected to surge by up to 10% this Kharif season (June to October) — a shift driven by better prices, faster crop cycles, and rising export momentum.