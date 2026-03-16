From Buddha rice to zero-pesticide chana: How farmer-run companies are finding their edge

Crorepati FPOs

Beginning in 2011, India started promoting FPOs to harness the collective bargaining power of farmers, both as buyers of inputs and sellers of crops. Farmers are usually price takers in both input and output markets—which means they cannot determine prices of either the seeds they buy or the harvested grains they sell. They buy inputs in retail and sell their harvest in the wholesale market. In both markets, they accept the price offered by traders. The idea behind the FPO programme was that a large farmer group will be able to aggregate produce, fetch a better price for its members, and even directly sell to business-to-business (B2B) customers and consumers, bypassing traders.