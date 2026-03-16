New Delhi: Gayatri Karma speaks with a confidence and a sense of pride, which is rare for a small farmer. Thirty-seven and a mother of three, Karma spends her days tending to her kitchen garden and growing a variety of crops from chana to maize, in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Karma is also part of a farmer-run company set up back in 2012. Last year, she joined the company’s board and now actively takes part in reviewing its quarterly business plans. That’s no small achievement for a farmer with a landholding of just three acres.
From Buddha rice to zero-pesticide chana: How farmer-run companies are finding their edge
SummaryTired of being at the mercy of traders, some small farmers are flipping the script. Through farmer producer organizations and niche produce, they’re evolving from price-takers into savvy board members. Discover the grit behind India’s agrarian business revolution.
New Delhi: Gayatri Karma speaks with a confidence and a sense of pride, which is rare for a small farmer. Thirty-seven and a mother of three, Karma spends her days tending to her kitchen garden and growing a variety of crops from chana to maize, in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Karma is also part of a farmer-run company set up back in 2012. Last year, she joined the company’s board and now actively takes part in reviewing its quarterly business plans. That’s no small achievement for a farmer with a landholding of just three acres.
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