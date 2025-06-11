A new fertilizer allocation plan is in the works—a hot potato or a crucial step?
Summary
Experts say streamlining fertiliser use is a crucial precondition for building a globally competitive agri-export ecosystem. But any policy change in the distribution of subsidised fertilizers risks becoming a politically vexed issue.
New Delhi: In what may cause consternation among farmers, the Union government plans to cap subsidised fertilizer distribution and instead link allocation of soil nutrients to crop requirements and sowing patterns specific to different regions, two people said.
