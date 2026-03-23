Gas, war and the urea gap: Why it's time for bold fertilizer reforms

Production impact

Can production be impacted if farmers end up using less urea? That will depend on the quantum of the shortfall. Indian farmers over-apply urea (because it is heavily subsidized) at the cost of other fertilizers. So, there is room to apply less urea per unit of land without impacting production. As per an ICRIER report on soil health (January 2026), excess use of urea ranges from 61% in Punjab and 46% in Bihar to 54% in Telangana. Because of this over-dependence on urea, farmers in nearly all states under-apply DAP and potash. Also, non-urea fertilizers are relatively expensive. On balance, the impact on Kharif production will depend on the actual application of both urea and non-urea nutrients, driven by their relative availability and prices.