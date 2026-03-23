New Delhi: Even as a war rages on in West Asia, it’s funny to think that centuries ago, countries fought over mere bird droppings.
Gas, war and the urea gap: Why it's time for bold fertilizer reforms
SummaryFrom the 19th-century ‘poop wars’ to Qatar’s crippled gas fields, history is repeating itself. Experts argue that the West Asia conflict is a ‘black swan’ opportunity to finally correct the imbalance in India’s fertilizer use.
New Delhi: Even as a war rages on in West Asia, it’s funny to think that centuries ago, countries fought over mere bird droppings.
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