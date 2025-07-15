Mint Primer: What India is now doing to avoid a fertilizer shock
India is the second-largest consumer of fertilizers in the world after China. To meet the demand-supply gap, India imports the critical crop nutrients from many countries.
Last week, three Indian fertilizer firms signed a long-term supply contract with a Saudi Arabian firm for diammonium phosphate (DAP)—a critical crop nutrient. Mint looks at the significance of this deal and what India is doing to ensure enough supplies of fertilizers.