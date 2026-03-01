NEW DELHI: Governments are spending billions of dollars subsidizing fertilizers that are increasingly delivering limited productivity gains while contributing to environmental damage, prompting the World Bank to push countries, including India, to rethink how agricultural support is designed.
Global agricultural subsidies directly linked to deforestation, World Bank warns
SummaryAbout 14% of global farm subsidies are linked to forest loss, with the lender calling on countries including India to shift spending away from input-heavy support toward more sustainable models.
NEW DELHI: Governments are spending billions of dollars subsidizing fertilizers that are increasingly delivering limited productivity gains while contributing to environmental damage, prompting the World Bank to push countries, including India, to rethink how agricultural support is designed.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More