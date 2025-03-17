The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Indian government are deepening their collaboration across key sectors, including agriculture, rural development, food security, artificial intelligence, and technology exchange, minister for agriculture and farmers welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced after meeting Bill Gates in New Delhi today.

The partnership builds on the Foundation’s existing work in India, which includes initiatives in digital agriculture, biotechnology, and climate-resilient farming.

“Today, many important issues were discussed with Bill Gates and his team,” Chouhan said, noting that the Gates Foundation shares global best practices in agriculture and rural development while working to uplift communities.

He emphasized the potential to deepen collaboration, particularly in AI-driven agriculture, agri-fintech, and climate-smart technologies.

India’s agricultural sector has maintained an average annual growth rate of over 4% in the past decade. Despite having less than 4% of the world’s agricultural land and freshwater resources, the country provides food security for 18% of the global population and 15% of its livestock. It is the largest producer of millets, spices, milk, and pulses and the second-largest producer of rice, wheat, and fruits and vegetables.

India is also promoting climate-resilient and sustainable farming, with a growing focus on natural and organic agriculture. The government allocates 10-11% of its annual budget to agriculture and related sectors.

A key part of India's agri-tech transformation is the development of digital public infrastructure, including the AgriStack initiative, which aims to drive data-driven decision-making and financial inclusion for farmers.

Read this | The long wait for India’s first agritech unicorn

Chouhan expressed optimism that India, in collaboration with the Gates Foundation and other global partners, can contribute to building a hunger-free, empowered, and self-reliant world through innovation, technology, and inclusive development.

He also highlighted the Gates Foundation’s significant contributions, particularly during India’s G20 presidency, where it partnered with the ministries of agriculture and rural development to provide technical expertise in digital agriculture and agricultural credit.

Also read | Cold wave to boost wheat and mustard crops; may hit chickpea and potato yield