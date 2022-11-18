India has adequate availability of fertilizers: Govt

NEW DELHI: There is adequate availability of fertilizers in the country to meet farmers’ requirement for the ongoing rabi sowing season, the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers said in a statement on Friday, adding that the government was sending fertilizers per demand from states.
NEW DELHI: There is adequate availability of fertilizers in the country to meet farmers’ requirement for the ongoing rabi sowing season, the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers said in a statement on Friday, adding that the government was sending fertilizers per demand from states.
The statement from the ministry comes against the backdrop of reports claiming shortage of fertilizers in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. “Such reports are beyond the facts," the ministry said.
It also said that it was the responsibility of respective state governments to ensure availability through proper distribution.
In a statement, the ministry said the country’s projected urea demand for the current rabi season is over 180 lakh tonne. The pro-rata requirement up to 16 of this month was over 57 lakh tonne against which the Centre has ensured an availability of over 92 lakh tonne.
“During this period, sales of urea have been 38.43 lakh tonne. Further, there is a closing stock of 54.11 lakh tonne lying with the states," the ministry said. “In addition to this there is an available stock of 1.05 LMT at the Urea Plants and 5.03 LMT at ports so as to meet the demand of Urea."
With regard to DAP, the all-India requirement projected is over 55 lakh tonne. The ministry said there was available stock of over 100,000 tonne urea plants and over 500,0000 tonne at ports.
“During this period, sales of DAP have been 24.57 LMT (lakh metric tonne). Further, there is a closing stock of 12.33 LMT lying with the states. In addition to this there is an available stock of 0.51 LMT at the DAP Plants and 4.51 LMT at ports so as to meet the demand of DAP," the statement reads.
“All India requirement projected for MOP during Rabi 2022-23 is 14.35 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to16.11.2022 is 5.28 LMT against which DoF has ensured an availability of 8.04 LMT. During this period, sales of MOP have been 3.01 LMT. Further, there is a closing stock of 5.03 LMT lying in the states. In addition to this there is an available stock of 1.17 LMT at ports so as to meet the demand of MOP," the ministry said.
For NPKS, the requirement projected is around 57 LMT against which an availability of around 41 LMT has been ensured till 16th of this month.
“All India requirement projected for NPKS during Rabi 2022-23 is 56.97 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to 16.11.2022 is 20.12 LMT against which DoF has ensured an availability of 40.76 LMT. During this period, sales of NPKS have been 15.99 LMT. Further, there is a closing stock of 24.77 LMT lying in the states. In addition to this there is an available stock of 1.24 LMT at Plants and 2.93 LMT at ports so to meet the demand of NPKS," the ministry said.
The requirement projected for SSP is around 34 LMT against which an availability of around 25 LMT has been ensured.
“All India requirement projected for SSP during Rabi 2022-23 is 33.64 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to 16.11.2022 is 14.05 LMT against which DoF has ensured an availability of 24.79 LMT. During this period, sales of SSP have been 9.25 LMT. Further, there is a closing stock of 15.54 LMT lying in the states. In addition to this there is an available stock of 1.65 LMT at Plants so as to meet the demand of SSP," it said.
Rabi crops are mostly sown during October and November and the produce is harvested from January to March depending on the maturity of the commodity.
