India has one of the most stringent standards of maximum residue limits in the world: FSSAI
The development came as some media reports claimed that FSSAI allowed 10 times more pesticide residue in herbs and spices.
Claiming some media reports to be false and malicious, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday said that India has one of the most stringent standards of maximum residue limits (MRLs) in the world, and that these are fixed at different levels for different food commodities based on risk assessments.