India’s horticulture production is estimated to have risen 4.36% to 386.92 million tonnes in FY26 from 370.74 million tonnes in the previous year despite a decline in the area under cultivation.

Horticultural crops were planted on 29.72 million hectares, down from 30.14 million hectares in FY25, according to the third advance estimates released by the agriculture ministry on Tuesday.

The increase in output from a smaller cultivated area points to improved productivity across several horticultural segments including fruits, vegetables, flowers and plantation crops.

Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said higher horticultural production would strengthen the country's nutritional security and improve farmers' incomes. He said Indian agriculture is witnessing diversification, with farmers increasingly shifting towards high-value crops such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices and medicinal plants, creating additional income opportunities.

The output of vegetables, which account for the largest share of horticultural production, is estimated to have increased 4.35% to 227.27 million tonnes from 217.8 million tonnes a year earlier. The increase was driven primarily by higher production of potato, tomato, brinjal, bottle gourd, cucumber, cabbage, beans and peas. The area under vegetable cultivation was projected to rise to 11.93 million hectares from 11.79 million hectares.

Potato production is expected to increase 11.95% to 65.57 million tonnes from 58.57 million tonnes in the previous year. Tomato output is projected to rise to 21.41 million tonnes from 20.6 million tonnes, while onion production is estimated at 28.9 million tonnes.

Fruit production is estimated to increase 4.6% to 123.07 million tonnes against 117.65 million tonnes in the previous year. Higher output of banana, mango, papaya, apple, pomegranate and jackfruit is expected to support the growth.

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Flowers, plantation crops Flower production is expected to rise 14.45% to 4.88 million tonnes from 4.27 million tonnes, with the area under cultivation increasing to 410,000 hectares.

Production of plantation crops including arecanut, coconut, cashew, betel leaves and cocoa is projected to increase 7.56% to 18.26 million tonnes. Output of aromatic and medicinal plants is estimated to rise to 928,000 tonnes from 901,000 tonnes.

Spice production is projected at 12.35 million tonnes, with the area under cultivation at 4.76 million hectares. Higher output of turmeric, garlic, curry leaves and cardamom is expected to support the segment.