‘India needs to carry out R&D in millet value chain’2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 08:33 PM IST
- As the government is propagating millets cultivation and increasing demand, it is expected that more women will get engaged in the cultivation of millets, thereby leading to a need for skilling and capacity building, says a government official
NEW DELHI : India needs to carry out research and development (R&D) in the millet value chain, according to a senior government official.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×