India needs to raise maize production by 10 mn tonnes in 5 years to meet demand: agriculture secretary

India needs to raise maize production by 10 mn tonnes in 5 years to meet demand: agriculture secretary1 min read 18 Apr 2023, 08:12 PM IST
- There is a huge potential to harness in the maize value chain. Making better seed availability, providing storage and marketing linkages, public and private partnerships, among others, should be focused on amid growing threat of climate change, Ahuja said
India requires to increase maize production by 10 million tonnes (mt) over the next five years amid growing demand for ethanol production and to meet demand from the poultry industry, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said while speaking at the 9th India Maize Summit organied by industry body FICCI.
