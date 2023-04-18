India needs to raise maize production by 10 mn tonnes in 5 years to meet demand: agriculture secretary

India requires to increase maize production by 10 million tonnes (mt) over the next five years amid growing demand for ethanol production and to meet demand from the poultry industry, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said while speaking at the 9th India Maize Summit organied by industry body FICCI.

Production of maize in 2022-23 (July-June) is estimated at 34.6 mt, against 33.7 mt last year.

Agriculture Secretary stressed on the need to cut down the losses in the entire value chain of maize in a systematic manner.

"There is a huge potential to harness in the maize value chain. Making better seed availability, providing storage and marketing linkages, public and private partnerships, among others, should be focused on amid growing threat of climate change, Ahuja said.

Addressing the event, Maharasthra agriculture minister Abdul Sattar said the state government is ready to support the private players who are keen to invest in the value chain of maize, especially ethanol, in the state. This would empower farmers.

Maharasthra has the highest number of sugar mills in the country after Uttar Pradesh. Maize can be used for ethanol production in the state as this would enhance the income of the farmers, the minister said.

Sattar also urged private companies to set up warehouses in Maharashtra. This would help maize growers hold their produce and sell it later when prices are better.

Maize is the third most grown cereal crop in India after paddy and wheat. However, in terms of overall value, maize is one of the most important cereal crops of the world.

Increasing use of maize in Poultry, cattle and feed industry keeps the coarse cereal apart from other cereal crops globally.