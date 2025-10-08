Mint Explainer: Why India is seeking self-sufficiency in pulses
India's import of pulses has surged in recent years even as the country is the world's largest producer of pulses. So why did farmers lose interest in legumes? Mint explains
Earlier this month, the government launched a ₹11,440 crore pulses mission with the goal to achieve self-sufficiency. This production push comes as imports soared to a record $5.5 billion in FY25. India is the largest producer and consumer of pulses in the world. But how did farmers lose interest in legumes? Mint explains what’s at stake.