India relaxes ban on onion exports, allows shipments to 6 neighbouring countries including UAE
The government has allowed export of 99,150 tonnes of onion to six neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, UAE, Bhutan, Bahrain, Mauritius and Sri Lanka
The Indian government has allowed exports of onions, mainly sourced from Maharashtra, to six countries including the UAE and Bhutan despite the ban on shipments.
Next Story
₹1,579.95-0.72%
₹220.25-1.34%
₹842.14.47%
₹671.87%
₹1,783.11.4%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message