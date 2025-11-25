India set to defer TREM V norms for small tractors, plans mid-stage standard
Vijay C Roy , Subhash Narayan 5 min read 25 Nov 2025, 11:26 am IST
Summary
India plans a mid-path emission standard for sub-50 HP tractors to avoid steep cost hikes, ease industry worries and ensure cleaner norms don’t hurt farmer affordability.
The Centre is set to give Indian tractor makers major relief by delaying the rollout of the next phase of emission rules—the Tractor and Machinery Emission Standards V (TREM V)—for tractors below 50 horsepower (HP), two officials told Mint.
