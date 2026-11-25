India’s net sugar production is projected to decline by around 5% year-on-year to 26.5 million tonnes in the 2026-27 sugar season (October to September), due to fall in sugarcane acreage and uneven weather conditions weighing on crop yield, industry body Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (Isma) said on Wednesday.
Unlike the previous season, when 3.24 million tonnes of sugar were diverted for ethanol production, no diversion is expected in 2026-27. Consequently, gross and net sugar production estimates for the current season are the same, Isma said in a statement.
The preliminary estimate, based on an assessment conducted on 25 November, factors in satellite imagery, field surveys, feedback from sugar mills and farmers, rainfall patterns, irrigation availability and ongoing crushing trends.
Sugarcane acreage is estimated to decline by 3.2% to 5.55 million hectares in 2026-27, from 5.73 million hectares a year earlier.
The assessment comes amid uneven weather conditions across major sugar-producing states, with some regions facing deficient rainfall and moisture stress, while others have experienced excessive rainfall, waterlogging and flooding. El Niño-related climate variability and unseasonal rainfall have also affected crop development.
"The assessment indicates that sugarcane availability is likely to be lower during the 2026–27 season, particularly in Maharashtra and Karnataka, while Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness a relatively moderate decline," Deepak Ballani, director general of Isma, was quoted as saying in the statement.
Maharashtra and Karnataka are expected to account for much of the decline in production. Sugar output in Maharashtra is projected at 8.68 million tonnes, down from 9.92 million tonnes in the previous season, while Karnataka's production is estimated at 4.61 million tonnes against 4.95 million tonnes.
In Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest sugar-producing state, production is estimated at 8.89 million tonnes, marginally lower than 8.97 million tonnes in 2025-26. Sugarcane acreage in the state is expected to remain broadly unchanged at 2.25 million hectares.
Actual sugar production will largely depend on harvestable acreage, cane yield, crop maturity, crushing duration and sugar recovery during the remainder of the season, the industry body said.
Isma will undertake a revised assessment in January 2027, or earlier if warranted by subsequent developments, the statement said.
Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.
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