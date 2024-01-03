India to export raw cane sugar to US

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday notified export of 8,606 tonnes of raw cane sugar under tariff rate quota (TRQ) scheme to the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The quantity of 8,606 MT raw sugar to be exported to the US under TRQ scheme from 1 October 2023, to 30 September 2024 has been notified," a notification issued by the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said.

India, the world’s second biggest producer and the largest consumer of sugar, has a preferential quota arrangement for sugar export with the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quota will be operated by APEDA, the DGFT notification said.

The export of raw cane sugar to the US is allocated for US fiscal year 2024, the notification said. “Certificate of origin, if required, for preferential export of sugar to USA shall be issued by additional director general of foreign trade, Mumbai on recommendation of APEDA regarding entity and quantity for which eligible. Other certification requirements, if any, prescribed specifically for export of sugar to the USA would continue to be followed," the notification said.

The tariff rate quota is a mechanism that allows the import of a set quantity of specific products. Tariff quotas are used on a wide range of products but most are in the agriculture sector. Cereals, meat, fruit and vegetables, and dairy products are the most common, and sugar is also protected in most producing countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The import of sugar into the US are governed by TRQs, which allow a certain quantity of sugar to enter the country under a low tariff. TRQs apply to imports of raw cane sugar, refined sugar, sugar syrups, specialty sugars and sugar-containing products.

The government has also extended restrictions on export of sugar (raw sugar, white sugar, refined sugar and organic sugar) beyond 31 October 2023.

