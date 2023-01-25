India to offer 3 million tonnes wheat to bulk consumers to cool prices2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Wheat prices in Indore market - a benchmark - jumped to a record ₹29,821 ($365.61) a tonne, up nearly 9% so far this month after rising 37% in 2022
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : India will provide 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers, as part of efforts to bring down prices, which jumped to a record high on Wednesday, a government official told Reuters.
