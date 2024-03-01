India to replace 2.5 million tonnes of conventional urea with nano urea in FY24, minister says
Urea consumption in the 10 months to February 2024 stood at 31.7 mt, down from 35.7 mt in the same period of the previous fiscal year, Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.
India will replace the consumption of 2.5 million tonnes (mt) of conventional urea with nano urea in FY24, union chemicals and fertilisers minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at a press conference on Friday. This is in line with India’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in urea production by 2025.