India to waive curbs, allow food items to be shipped to Bhutan
Bhutan’s main import partner is India which contributes to around 80% of total imports.
New Delhi: India will allow around 103,600 tonnes of food items to be exported to Bhutan under a humanitarian operation, making an exception for its strategic partners amid export restrictions, two senior government officials said. This comes after possible signs of progress in long-running boundary talks between China and Bhutan grabbed India’s attention as Beijing stepped up efforts to establish diplomatic ties with the tiny Himalayan kingdom.