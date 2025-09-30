A fifth of India’s pulses is imported. A fix is coming.
Vijay C Roy 4 min read 30 Sept 2025, 10:13 am IST
Imports meet a fifth of India’s pulses demand as domestic output lags. The government is planning early-harvest tur varieties to boost supply and stabilize prices.
New Delhi: India is preparing to introduce short-duration, high-yielding varieties of tur (pigeon pea) that can be harvested early, as it aims to curb sharp spikes in prices of pulses and cut reliance on imports, government officials said.
