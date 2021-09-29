1 min read.Updated: 29 Sep 2021, 06:14 AM ISTMayank Bhardwaj, Reuters
Government scientists said the new rice varieties contain a gene that would allow farmers to spray a common, inexpensive herbicide without worrying about any side effects
NEW DELHI :
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched an array of new high-yielding crop varieties, including herbicide-tolerant rice that can be directly sown into the soil, cutting expenditure on water and farm workers.
In India, the world's biggest rice exporter, the conventional method of rice cultivation requires farmers to sow seeds in nurseries and then wait for 20 to 30 days before manually transplanting the seedlings into plantation fields that are ankle-deep in water.
"For farmers like us, the main concern was the management of weeds, and the new varieties take care of that concern," said Ravindra Kajal, who grows rice on his 9-acre (3.6-hectare) plot in the northern state of Haryana.
India is also the world's biggest rice producer after China.
