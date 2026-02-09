Mint Explainer | How an obscure item in the India-US trade deal is stirring the pot
Summary
India has allowed import of distillers dried grain with solubles (DDGS), which is made from genetically modified (GM) corn, rekindling the debate on use of transgenics in the farm sector. So, what's at stake?
Under the interim trade agreement with the US, India has allowed the import of an animal feed item called distillers dried grain with solubles (DDGS), which is made from genetically modified (GM) corn.
