Industry
India wants Brazil’s farm mojo to grow more from less land
Vijay C. Roy , Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 21 Apr 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Summary
- India plans to borrow from Brazil’s playbook to raise yields of soybean, maize and tomatoes. With demand for food and fuel surging, policymakers are betting that smarter farming—not just more land—holds the key to agri self-reliance.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: India is turning to Brazil for lessons on how to grow more from the same land.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less