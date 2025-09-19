India's big push for women farmers: Why small tools are a game-changer
Revolutionizing farming for women: A new government scheme offers targeted subsidies on lightweight machinery to boost yields and livelihoods in India's hilly states.
NEW DELHI: The central government is expanding a key agricultural mechanization scheme to specifically target small and marginal women farmers in India's hilly regions, offering subsidies on lightweight, ergonomic tools to boost productivity and reduce the physical burden of farm work.