India's big push for women farmers: Why small tools are a game-changer

NEW DELHI: The central government is expanding a key agricultural mechanization scheme to specifically target small and marginal women farmers in India's hilly regions, offering subsidies on lightweight, ergonomic tools to boost productivity and reduce the physical burden of farm work.

The move comes as the government aims to address a long-standing issue in states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where men often migrate for work, leaving women as the primary agricultural workers on difficult, fragmented terrain.

“The government is expanding the ambit of the 'Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM)' scheme to include modern, efficient, and region-specific machinery," said a spokesperson in the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare. This will include tools such as power tillers, power weeders, and mini tractors, which are better suited for steep slopes and small landholdings.

The scheme aims to make agricultural mechanization more accessible and inclusive for a massive population across regions. Small and marginal farmers, with less than two hectares of land, account for 86.2% of all farmers in India. The new focus also acknowledges women's increasing role in farming; the 2015-16 agricultural census recorded at least 2.04 million female landholders, a figure that doesn't account for the many more women who farm land they do not officially own.

“These machines are aimed at improving farm productivity, reducing drudgery, ensuring timely agricultural operations, and promoting sustainable mechanization," said the spokesperson. It would also help in overcoming geographical constraints, boost productivity and support rural livelihoods.

Tractors to targeted tools

The new focus on women is a shift from the scheme's previous emphasis on large machinery like tractors, which saw a low uptake among small and marginal farmers. A senior official in the agriculture ministry noted that out of the 900,000 tractors sold annually in the country, only 8,000 to 10,000 buyers use the scheme's benefits, largely due to a “low level of awareness among small and marginal farmers."

The government is now actively working to promote awareness among its target beneficiaries. The new policy is designed to address the inefficiency of manual labour in these regions.

Manual farming “is often time consuming and less productive. Machinery such as a power tiller can allow cultivation in less time, thus we can have more time for other household jobs," said Beena Thakur, a woman farmer from Dhakhota village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district.

Aiding farmers and boosting yields

Agricultural experts support the government's shift.

“Small and marginal farmers often can't afford agricultural machinery, and this is a significant challenge," said Manjeet Singh, department of farm machinery and power engineering (additional charge), Punjab Agricultural University.

“In such a scenario offering subsidy on machinery will not only boost productivity but also income of the farmers whether its men or women," Singh said.

For the fiscal year 2026, the budgetary allocation of ₹1,075 crore is for the entire SMAM scheme, with gender-friendly tools being a key component. Under the program, financial assistance of up to 50% of the machinery cost is provided, with applications submitted online.

While there is no specific data on the average farm mechanization level in hilly states, it is estimated to be significantly lower than the national average of 47% found in the plains. However, officials estimate that mechanization can help increase crop yields by 10-25%, depending on the crop.

The scheme also prioritizes high-tech machinery such as drones for spraying and precision farming, as well as promoting Custom Hiring Centres to ensure easy access for farmers who cannot afford to buy their own equipment.

The government is hoping the new approach will make mechanization more inclusive and sustainable, boosting rural livelihoods and helping overcome the unique geographical constraints of the region.