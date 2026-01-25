WTO cotton clash: India seeks standalone deal, while US and EU push for broader reform
As per a WTO document, India told members that cotton remains critical for livelihoods and rural development in developing and least-developed countries, and that progress on the issue has been limited despite long-standing mandates.
India has backed calls for a balanced outcome on cotton at the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying issues such as domestic support, market access and development assistance need to be addressed together. India also reiterated that it already offers duty-free access for cotton imports from least-developed countries.