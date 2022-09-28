Indian fertilizer companies sign MoU with Canada’s Canpotex1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 02:07 PM IST
Canpotex will supply up to 15 LMT of potash annually for a period of three years to Indian fertilizer companies
New Delhi: Coromandel International, Chambal Fertilizers and Indian Potash Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canpotex, Canada.