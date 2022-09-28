Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Agriculture /  Indian fertilizer companies sign MoU with Canada’s Canpotex

Indian fertilizer companies sign MoU with Canada’s Canpotex

The Indian government is working towards long-term MoUs for potash and other fertilizers with countries like Russia, Israel and others. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 02:07 PM ISTSwati Luthra

Canpotex will supply up to 15 LMT of potash annually for a period of three years to Indian fertilizer companies

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Coromandel International, Chambal Fertilizers and Indian Potash Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canpotex, Canada.

New Delhi: Coromandel International, Chambal Fertilizers and Indian Potash Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canpotex, Canada.

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya said the MoU will reduce both supply and price volatility and ensure a stable long-term supple of potash fertilizer to India. “Government of India has been encouraging the domestic fertilizer industry to establish supply linkages through long term partnerships with resource rich nations. Given India’s high dependence on imports of raw material and fertilizer minerals, these partnerships will provide secured availability of fertilizers and raw materials over a period of time."

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya said the MoU will reduce both supply and price volatility and ensure a stable long-term supple of potash fertilizer to India. “Government of India has been encouraging the domestic fertilizer industry to establish supply linkages through long term partnerships with resource rich nations. Given India’s high dependence on imports of raw material and fertilizer minerals, these partnerships will provide secured availability of fertilizers and raw materials over a period of time."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The minister added that as a part of the MoU, Canpotex will supply up to 15 LMT (lakh metric tonne) of potash annually for a period of three years to Indian fertilizer companies. This supply partnership is expected to improve availability in the country and reduce supply side and price vulnerabilities.

Canpotex is among the largest suppliers of potash globally, exporting around 130 LMT of product annually.

Mandaviya said that this initiative will improve the availability of MOP (Muriate of potash) ahead of the upcoming sowing season. “It will uphold their welfare and contribute towards ensuring food security in the country. The MoU will also lead to strengthening of our mutual relationship and furthering bilateral relations between the two countries."

He added that the government was working towards long-term MoUs for potash and other fertilizers with countries like Russia, Israel and others.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Aimed at reducing import dependence, the Department of Fertiliser has included PDM (Potash derived from Molasses) in the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme to support indigenous sources of potash. Similar initiatives have also been taken by fertilizers companies for manufacturing of potash from spent wash.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.