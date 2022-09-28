Indian fertilizer companies sign MoU with Canada’s Canpotex

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya said the MoU will reduce both supply and price volatility and ensure a stable long-term supple of potash fertilizer to India. “Government of India has been encouraging the domestic fertilizer industry to establish supply linkages through long term partnerships with resource rich nations. Given India’s high dependence on imports of raw material and fertilizer minerals, these partnerships will provide secured availability of fertilizers and raw materials over a period of time."