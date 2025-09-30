India has started equipping fishing vessels with satellite-based transponders for real-time monitoring. About 36,000 fishing boats have been fitted with the devices and the plan is to cover all 100,000 vessels by the end of fiscal year 2026 (FY26).

The initiative, funded by the Centre and the coastal states, is offered free of cost to fishermen. It brings India in step with developed nations such as the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and the European Union (EU) countries, where transponder use on fishing vessels is standard.

India, which has set its sights on becoming a developed nation by 2047, has a coastline of 11,099km, inclusive of the mainland and islands. With millions dependent on fisheries, India needs global-standard systems that combine maritime security, fisher safety, and sustainable resource management.

The transponder programme is part of that larger drive—bringing the country’s fishing fleet on par with global best practices while safeguarding its coasts and communities.

Why is India equipping fishing vessels with transponders?

In the past, there have been several incidents of Indian fishermen unintentionally crossing maritime borders into the waters of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, leading to their arrest and detention in jails. While some fishermen have been repatriated to India after completing their sentences—22 fishermen were returned by Pakistan in February 2025—others remain in custody.

In July 2025, the Sri Lankan navy apprehended seven and then another 14 Indian fishermen, alleging they had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and engaged in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

How do the transponders work?

Satellite-based transponders enable real-time tracking of vessels, which is not only essential for the safety and security of fishermen at sea but also ensures uninterrupted connectivity with their families and security agencies. They assist fishermen in communicating during emergencies.

The two-way communication channel allows fishermen to send short text messages from anywhere within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone, which extends up to 200 nautical miles from the country’s baseline. This enables timely rescue in case of distress. Transponders also issue alerts if fishermen unintentionally approach or cross the IMBL.

How does the system alert fishermen?

The transponders are equipped with the Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro's) indigenously developed Vessel Communication and Support System (VCSS). It provides accurate real-time positioning information to fishermen about their location relative to national boundaries.

Fishermen receive alerts when approaching restricted areas or foreign waters, giving them time to change course.

The system also facilitates direct communication between fishermen, local authorities, and the Indian Coast Guard. If a fishing vessel does cross into foreign waters, fishermen can quickly share their position with the authorities, which may help negotiate their safe return.

Can the device alert fishermen in case of cyclones or other natural calamities?

Another key feature of the VCSS is its ability to provide real-time alerts, weather updates and vessel tracking beyond the range of mobile networks. During Cyclone DANA, which struck West Bengal and Odisha in October 2024, the system played a critical role in broadcasting mass alerts, enabling timely evacuation and saving lives.

These devices act as a lifeline, allowing the authorities to quickly locate and rescue fishermen during cyclones, accidents, or emergencies at sea. By providing timely alerts and connectivity, the VCSS significantly improves the resilience of fishing communities against natural disasters.

How is it beneficial for security agencies?

After the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, when terrorists infiltrated India through the sea, the government recognized the urgent need for stricter coastal surveillance. Transponders enable real-time monitoring of fishing boats by maritime agencies such as the Indian Coast Guard.

They help authorities distinguish Indian fishing vessels from suspicious or unauthorized boats, reducing the risk of infiltration, smuggling and poaching. Thus, apart from assisting fishermen, the system strengthens national security. By combining surveillance with safety, the transponder programme makes India’s vast fishing fleet both more secure and more resilient.

What is the project cost?

The central government approved the national rollout of VCSS under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in May 2020. This includes the installation of transponders on about 100,000 fishing vessels across all coastal states and four Union Territories.

The total project outlay is ₹364 crore, with funding shared in a 60:40 ratio between the Centre and the coastal states. The devices are provided free of cost to boat owners, ensuring universal adoption.