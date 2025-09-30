Mint Explainer | Why India is equipping fishing vessels with transponders
Summary
The initiative enhances maritime security, ensures fisher safety, and promotes sustainable management, while also preventing unauthorized border crossings and aiding in emergency communications.
India has started equipping fishing vessels with satellite-based transponders for real-time monitoring. About 36,000 fishing boats have been fitted with the devices and the plan is to cover all 100,000 vessels by the end of fiscal year 2026 (FY26).
