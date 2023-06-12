India, ADB sign $130 million loan agreement to boost horticulture in Himachal Pradesh

India, ADB sign $130 million loan agreement to boost horticulture in Himachal Pradesh1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The project builds upon a pilot financed by ADB’s project readiness facility which demonstrated the subtropical horticulture production over 200 hectare and prepared the draft water user association act and the draft state horticulture development strategy
New Delhi: In a move to boost agricultural productivity and horticulture agribusinesses, the central government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on 8 June signed a loan agreement worth $130 million, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.
