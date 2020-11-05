Indian startups are out to digitize dairy farming

Milkbasket's vision is to become the default mom and pop shop for over a million households by 2021. It offers over 9,000 products across fruits and vegetables, dairy, bakery, and other FMCG categories across Gurugram, Noida, Dwarka, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru and is planning to expand further. Having achieved positive unit economics within the first six months of launch, Milkbasket claims to be the most capital-efficient model in the online grocery space as compared to its peers.