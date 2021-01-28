Indian trade body trims sugar output estimate on lower yields

Uttar Pradesh, India's top sugar producer, is expected to churn out 10.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 marketing year, which started on Oct. 1, down from a previous forecast of 12.5 million tonnes, the ISMA said

MUMBAI : India is likely to produce 30.2 million tonnes of sugar in 2020/21, nearly 2.6% lower than previously forecast, after cane field yields and the rate of sugar extracted fell in key states, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

In Maharashtra, the country's second-biggest producer, the output is projected at 10.54 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 10.8 million tonnes.

India is the world's second-biggest producer of sugar and the largest consumer of the commodity.