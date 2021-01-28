This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian trade body trims sugar output estimate on lower yields
1 min read.03:58 PM IST
Reuters
Uttar Pradesh, India's top sugar producer, is expected to churn out 10.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 marketing year, which started on Oct. 1, down from a previous forecast of 12.5 million tonnes, the ISMA said
MUMBAI :
India is likely to produce 30.2 million tonnes of sugar in 2020/21, nearly 2.6% lower than previously forecast, after cane field yields and the rate of sugar extracted fell in key states, a leading trade body said on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh, India's top sugar producer, is expected to churn out 10.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 marketing year, which started on Oct. 1, down from a previous forecast of 12.5 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.
