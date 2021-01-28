Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Agriculture >Indian trade body trims sugar output estimate on lower yields
Sugar output may drop to a three-year low next season

Indian trade body trims sugar output estimate on lower yields

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST Reuters

Uttar Pradesh, India's top sugar producer, is expected to churn out 10.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 marketing year, which started on Oct. 1, down from a previous forecast of 12.5 million tonnes, the ISMA said

MUMBAI : India is likely to produce 30.2 million tonnes of sugar in 2020/21, nearly 2.6% lower than previously forecast, after cane field yields and the rate of sugar extracted fell in key states, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

India is likely to produce 30.2 million tonnes of sugar in 2020/21, nearly 2.6% lower than previously forecast, after cane field yields and the rate of sugar extracted fell in key states, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh, India's top sugar producer, is expected to churn out 10.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 marketing year, which started on Oct. 1, down from a previous forecast of 12.5 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Uttar Pradesh, India's top sugar producer, is expected to churn out 10.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 marketing year, which started on Oct. 1, down from a previous forecast of 12.5 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In Maharashtra, the country's second-biggest producer, the output is projected at 10.54 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 10.8 million tonnes.

India is the world's second-biggest producer of sugar and the largest consumer of the commodity.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.