India’s agricultural and processed food products exports up by 13% to $19.69 billion
- As per the DGCI&S provisional data, for the year 2022-23, an export target of $23.56 billion has been fixed for the agricultural and processed food products basket and an export of $9.59 billion has already been achieved in the first four months of the current fiscal
NEW DELHI : India’s agricultural and processed food products exports rose to $19.69 billion in April-December 2022 from $17.5 billion over the same period of the last fiscal, as per the provisional data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S).
