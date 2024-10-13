Industry
Why India’s coffee exports are a hit despite supply woes
Summary
- Drought in Brazil and Vietnam has boosted coffee prices globally and helped India realize more from its exports. But there are long-term concerns.
India exported coffee worth ₹6,467 crore in the first five months of 2024-25, up 45% over the same period in the year before. This came on top of a 16% year-on-year growth in 2023-24, when India’s coffee exports crossed a record ₹10,000 crore.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more