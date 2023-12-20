Industry
India’s GI journey: Few hits, more misses
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 20 Dec 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Summary
- Close to 500 products have been included in India’s geographical indications registry. But most are yet to make a mark
New Delhi: To stay true to an art form often extracts a price on the artist. That is how 48-year-old V. Gopi Raju feels. A fifth-generation artist skilled in Thanjavur paintings, Raju still follows the traditional methods and ingredients that his ancestors used, at a time when cheaper counterfeits have flooded the market.
