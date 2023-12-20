India’s GI journey: Few hits, more misses

In the early 20th century, France used a more elaborate ‘appellations of origin’ (or a tag of origin) to protect Champagne wines. After most vineyards were destroyed during the World War I, sparkling wines from other parts of the world took over the market. So, Champagne producers got together to tell the world what differentiates their produce from other sparkling varieties. In 1936, the name Champagne was protected under French law and could only be used by producers from the Champagne region in northern France.