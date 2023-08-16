India’s love-hate with millets in a big year, explained in charts

Millets, once a staple in the Indian diet, are coming in vogue again thanks to growing consciousness about health and government campaigns. India wants to make itself a “global hub" of these grains, and the United Nations has declared 2023 the International Year of Millets to raise awareness. However, many Indians do not know much about various kinds of millets, and even if they do, they don’t necessarily consume them or even see themselves doing so in the near future, found a survey of 11,281 Indians conducted by Development Intelligence Unit, a collaboration between Sambodhi, a research group, and Transforming Rural India, a non-profit. Mint explains what the millets market holds: