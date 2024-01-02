India’s pulses imports rise 40% in 2023 as output falls
Summary
- The surge in imports of masur, tur and urad can be attributed to anticipated lower production for two consecutive crop years caused by unseasonal rainfall in October and deficit rainfall in major growing states during the southwest monsoon
New Delhi: India, which accounts for nearly half of the world’s pulses consumption, imported 2.9 million tonnes (mt) of masur, tur (pigeon pea) and urad (black gram) in calendar year 2023, marking a 39.7% increase from the 2 mt imported in the year earlier, a senior government official said.