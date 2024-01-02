India’s pulses imports rise 40% in 2023 as output falls

The surge in imports of these three pulses can be attributed to anticipated lower production for two consecutive crop years (2022-23 and 2023-24) caused by unseasonal rainfall in October 2022 and deficit rainfall in major growing states during the southwest monsoon 2023. This has kept prices of tur and urad firm throughout 2023. As far as masur imports are concerned, the jump is because of inter-pulses substitutes and higher domestic and global supply, two government officials said.

