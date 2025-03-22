Industry
Industry differs with govt on soybean output, says edible oil price to stay high
Summary
- According to the Union agriculture ministry’s second advance estimates, there has been a record production of soybean in the country at 15.1 million tonnes during the kharif marketing season 2024-25. However, the industry pegs it at just 12.6 million tonnes.
A price-signalling war is on between the government and processors of soybean, as the two have put out conflicting production estimates of the key cash crop that's an affordable source of edible oil.
