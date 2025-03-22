Industry differs with govt on soybean output, says edible oil price to stay high

Also Read: Minister of state for environment Singh underlines need for increase in adaptation finance to meet climate action needs

"Despite higher domestic production and an increase in soy oil imports to 3.7 MMT in 2024-25 (up from 3.37 MMT in 2023-24), oil prices are expected to remain elevated. This is due to the rise in import duties on both crude and refined edible oils. Oil prices are projected to increase by around 30% in oil year 2024-25 (November 2024–October 2025), reaching ₹1,28,000–1,28,500 per metric ton, compared to ₹98,947 in 2023-24," said Sharma.