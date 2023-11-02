Industry
Inside India’s new oil palm playbook
Sayantan Bera 9 min read 02 Nov 2023, 10:19 PM IST
Summary
- A national mission is fuelling new investments in oil palm farming and processing. Will it make India self-reliant?
New Delhi: Nearly two decades back, M. V. Ramoji Rao, a farmer and dentist from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, replaced a part of his sugarcane field with oil palm. Then, over the years, he converted his entire 21 acres of farm land into oil palm. The reason? Palm is easy to manage and requires very little hired labour. A paddy field could be damaged by untimely rains but not oil palm. Rao’s entire farm land is looked after by one worker, whose primary task is to apply nutrients and manage the drip irrigation system. Rao visits the farm once in a week to check if everything is in order.
