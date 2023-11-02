Inside India’s new oil palm playbook

The biggest advantage of oil palm is its higher productivity compared to other oilseeds. A palm field can yield between 20-25 tonnes of FFB per hectare in ideal conditions, or about 4-5 tonnes of palm oil and about half a tonne of kernel oil. That is nearly five times the yield compared with traditional oilseeds such as mustard and groundnut. This is the reason palm oil is the cheapest among all oils—it is available for less than ₹100 a litre at the retail level. From packed savouries and samosas to soaps and cosmetic products, it is ubiquitous in our daily lives.

