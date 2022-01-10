Is natural farming the future of food?

Natural farming also uses a host of other interventions. Ideally, the field has to have some green cover round the year to aid carbon capture by plants from the air and nurture the soil-carbon-sponge which not only keeps the microbes alive and thriving, but also helps the soil become porous and retain more water. During cultivation of main crops, crop residues are used as mulch to retain soil moisture and prevent growth of weeds. The result is not just cost savings for farmers, but also higher carbon fixation into the soil which can mitigate climate change. Growing multiple crops in the same patch of land also raises soil fertility.