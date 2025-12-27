Jammu and Kashmir grows more apples than any other region in India, but its orchards sit in a fragile balance, exposed to hailstorms, heatwaves, and increasingly snowless winters that can wipe out a season’s labour.
Why crop insurance has failed Kashmir’s fruit economy
SummaryWithout crop insurance, Kashmir's apple growers have little option but to watch their produce spoil, absorbing the losses in silence.
Jammu and Kashmir grows more apples than any other region in India, but its orchards sit in a fragile balance, exposed to hailstorms, heatwaves, and increasingly snowless winters that can wipe out a season’s labour.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More