Why crop insurance has failed Kashmir’s fruit economy

The administrative bottlenecks have been equally damaging. Suhail Inamullah, technical officer to the director of agriculture, Kashmir, explains that earlier operational guidelines required insurers to bid for entire crop-cluster combinations. “If a cluster had five crops, a company had to quote for all five. If even one crop was left out, the bid was null and void. Apples posed a particular problem because there was no ratified crop-cutting or yield-assessment module. As a result, bids kept failing.”