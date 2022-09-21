Kharif foodgrain output estimated at record 149.92 mn tonne this year: Govt

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said agriculture sector is developing day by day due to hardwork of farmers, proficiency of scientist and farmer friendly policies of the government in the leadership of the PM Modi
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Wednesday released the first advance estimates of production of major kharif crops for 2022-23, with the total food grain production estimated to reach a new high of 149.92 million tonnes.
The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said that foodgrain production of 149.92 million tonnes is estimated in kharif season.
He said that, agriculture sector is developing day by day due to hardwork of farmers, proficiency of scientist and farmer friendly policies of the government in the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sowing of kharif (summer) crops like paddy begins with the onset of the Southwest monsoon from June, while harvesting in most of the parts commences from October.
Record rice production of 104.99 million tonnes is estimated in kharif season.
It is higher by 4.40 million tonnes than the previous five years’ average Kharif rice production of 100.59 million tonnes.
Nutri or Coarse Cereals production is estimated to be 36.56 million tonnes, record Maize 23.10 million tonnes, Pulses 8.37 million tonnes, Tur 3.89 million tonnes, Oilseeds 23.57 million tonnes, Groundnut 8.37 million tonnes, Soyabean 12.89 million tonnes, Cotton proudction of 34.19 million bales of 170 kg each, Jute and Mesta 10.09 million bales of 180 kg each and record Sugarcane production of 465.05 million tonnes.
As per First Advance Estimates for 2022-23 Kharif, total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 149.92 million tonnes which is higher by 6.98 million tonnes than the average foodgrain production of previous five years.