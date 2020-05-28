Home > Industry > Agriculture > Madhya Pradesh plans to declare locust swarm attacks as natural disaster

BHOPAL : The state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Thursday said that the government is planning to declare the locust swarm attacks as natural disaster, following a survey on the losses accrued to them.

"Farmers will be able to get compensation for the losses due to locust swarm attacks when the problem is declared a natural disaster," Patel said.

The Minister further said that the government is not only planning to eliminate locusts but their eggs too for long-term relief from their attacks.

He added that the government is discussing measures to control locusts with scientists.

